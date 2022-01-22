Balogun Features In Rangers’ Scottish Cup Win After Two Months Injury-Induced Layoff

Leon Balogun returned to action after being sidelined with injury since November, as
Rangers thrashed League Two club Stirling Albion 4-0 in the Scottish Cup on Friday night.

Balogun last featured for Rangers in November last year, in a Scottish League Cup home defeat to Hibernian.

Following the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen on Tuesday, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst rang the changes for the visit of Stirling Albion with Balogun making his long awaited return.

And after impressing on his return from injury, the Super Eagles star was then replaced in the 60th minute.

Alex Lowry gave Rangers the lead in the 31st minute with a well-taken finish.

Rangers James Skipper Tavernier added a second with a penalty in the 37th minute then had another spot-kick saved two minutes later.

Cedric Itten slotted in a third from six yards in the 59th minute before Fashion Sakala added a fourth in the 86th minute.

Source: Complete Sports

