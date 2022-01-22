CAF Names Eguavoen AFCON 2021 Group Stage Best Coach

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has named Super Eagles interim coach Austine Eguavoen as the best coach in the group stage of the AFCON 2021, Completesports.com reports.

CAF made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle.

Eguavoen led the Super Eagles to win all their three games in Group D, the only coach to achieve the feat in the ongoing tournament.

He did the same thing at the 2006 edition hosted by Egypt despite being in the same group with Ghana, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

At this year’s AFCON, the Eagles opened their campaign with a 1-0 win against Egypt and overcame Sudan 3-1 in their second group game.

After securing qualification into the knockout stages, the Eagles rounded up the group stage with a 2-0 win against Guinea-Bissau.

Writing on their Twitter handle CAF said:”🇳🇬 Augustine Eguavoen wins the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021’s Group Stage Best Manager Award!…