Eguavoen: Sadiq Will Improve With More Games

Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen has demanded improvement from forward Umar Sadiq, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq has struggled to make impact at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon despite his impressive form at club level.

The 24-year-old scored in Nigeria’s 2-0 win against Sudan on Wednesday night but was widely criticised for his poor performance in the game.

“He (Sadiq) should look for assist before he scores goals,” Eguavoen said during his interaction with the media on Saturday.

“Sadiq has scored a lot of goals for his club, and I reminded him that his primary duty is not only to score goals but create assists as well

“I know his instinct is to score goals as a striker, but he should pass to assist when others are in good position.

“I believe Sadiq is an important part of this team.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

Source: Complete Sports

