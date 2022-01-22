Ghana FA Sacks Rajevac As Black Stars Coach

Following Ghana’s unimpressive performance in the ongoing African Cup of Nations, (AFCON), the Ghana Football Association have sacked its Serbian tactician, Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach.

This comes less than 12 hours after the Sports Minister ordered a massive overhaul of the team’s backroom staff the Black Stars rare first round exit from Africa’s flagship football tournament.

The Serbian coach supervised one of Ghana’s worst performances at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The four-time AFCON champions managed to pick just a point in the competition in Group C with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

Ghana lost to Morocco and debutants Comoros in the group stages to exit the competition.

The Ghana FA and the technical team led by Coach Milovan Rajevac have come under intense pressure after the exit with calls from the fans for the team to be dissolved and coach sacked.

After a stakeholders meeting held between the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football…