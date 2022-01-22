‘It’s A Different Ball Game Now’ -Tunisia Boss Vows To End Super Eagles AFCON Run

Tunisia head coach Mondher Kebaier is confident his team can beat Nigeria in their second round encounter at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The Carthage Eagles will keep a date with the Super Eagles at the Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua on Sunday.

The North Africans have struggled in the competition with a win and two defeats from three games

Kebaier however believes his side can turn the table against the three-time African champions.

“Every game.has a game plan and we have a plan for tomorrow. We know that Nigeria did well in all their group games. But the knockout stage will be a different ball game,”the 51-year-old told a press conference on Saturday.

“It’s true that we have been handicapped by the abaence of key players due to COVID-19. This has affected our performance.

“The rest of the players are ready to defend the colours of the nation. We will give our best against Nigeria.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

