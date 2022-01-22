‘It’s Going To Be A Different Ball Game’  

Austine Eguavoen has warned that the Super Eagles round of 16 fixture against Tunisia on Sunday will be a different ball game.

The Eagles qualified for the round of 16 with 100 per cent record in the group stage.

However, Tunisia lost two of their three group fixtures and finished as one of the third best placed teams to qualify for the round of 16.

Also Read: Troost-Ekong: Super Eagles Ready For Any Opponent

And speaking ahead of Sunday’s knockout game, Eguavoen stated that the Eagles must be at their best to overcome the 2004 AFCON winners.

“Congratulations to our team now it’s clear we are playing against Tunisia which is another North African strong team,” he said on NFF TV.

“We will continue to work hard like we’ve always done, same approach same determination tactics might differ a little bit so we are ready. Yesterday (Thursday) we did a little bit of recovery training so today (Friday) we will start on how to approach Tunisia.

“They (Tunisia) had ups…