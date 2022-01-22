Kamara House Almost Attacked By Fans After Penalty Miss

Angry fans were stopped from destroying the house of Sierra Leone star striker Kei Kamara in Freetown, after he missed a crucial penalty as the Leone Stars crashed out of the AFCON 2021.

Sierra Leone lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea in their final group game on Thursday night thanks to Pablo Ganet’s goal.

With less than 10 minutes left in the game, Sierra Leone were awarded a penalty after Ganet brought down Issa Kallon in the box.





Police officers at the house of Kei Kamara

Kamara stepped up to take the spot-kick but saw his effort brilliantly saved by Equatorial Guinea keeper Jesus Owono in 85 minutes.

A draw would have been enough for Sierra Leone to qualify to the round of 16 as one of the third best placed teams.

The game then degenerated as the Sierra Leone side lost their discipline which saw Kwame Quee getting sent off in the 90th minute.

Following the team’s exit It was gathered that angry fans stormed the Freetown home of Kamara in their attempt to unleash mayhem,…