Rashford Late Winner Vs West Ham Sends Man United Into Top Four 

Marcus Rashford was the hero as his goal deep in stoppage time earned Manchester United a hardfought 1-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

After a rather even contest, Rashford, rounded off a free flowing move including Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

There was VAR check for a possible offside but the goal was eventually given.

The result now leaves United in fourth place (38 points), six points behind third placed Chelsea.

Despite moving slightly clear of north London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, both have significant games in hand to close the gap and even leapfrog the 13-times Premier League winners in the forthcoming weeks.

However, the north London derby is one of those games, meaning at least one team will drop points in the race.

And in other results on Saturday, Newcastle United pip Leeds 1-0 at Elland Road while Wolves beat Brentford 2-1…