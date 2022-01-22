Serie A: Success Subbed On As Udinese Hold Genoa To Goalless Draw

Super Eagles forward, Isaac Success was in action as Udinese hold Genoa to a goalless draw in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international was making his 11th appearance for Udinese and has netted one goal.

He came on as a substitute for Beto in the 73rd minute but failed to threatened Genoa’s defence.

All attempt for both teams to break the deadlock proved abortive as the game ended goalless.

With the draw, Udinese sit 14th on the log with 24 points while Genoa sit 19th on 13 point.

