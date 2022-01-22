Super Eagles Superior To Carthage Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisiain the Round of 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The heavyweight clash between the two former AFCON champions will take place at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Sunday, January 23 2022.

Ahead of the match, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI reveals how both teams have fared against each other in their previous AFCON matches.

TUNISIA 0 – 2 NIGERIA (1978 AFCON, 3rd-Place Match/ Nigeria awarded the game)

The first time Nigeria and Tunisia met at the Africa Cup of Nations was in the third-place match of the 1978 edition in Ghana.

Mohamed Ali Akid put the Tunisians 1-0 ahead before Baba Otu Mohamed equalized for Nigeria in the 42nd minute.

Following Nigeria’s equalizer, the match was abandoned after Tunisia walked off protesting unfair officiating. Nigeria were awarded a 2–0 win, and Tunisia were banned from the next tournament in…