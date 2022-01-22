Twitter Nigeria In A Football Frenzy As The Super Eagles Proceed

Get Real Time Updates and Behind the scenes content on AFCON 2021 on Twitter

Nigeria Twitter is buzzing with anticipation, as the Super Eagles progressed into the knock-out stages of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Qualification from Group D was assured after making light work of the group stage, dispatching Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau with three decisive, back-to-back triumphs.

The excitement is reaching fever pitch on Twitter as fans responded to a Tweet from the Super Eagles thanking fans for their support, ahead of the must-win knock-out against Tunisia on Sunday. National pride surged on the platform again as team coach Austin Eguavoen Tweeted his own personal message of gratitude to the fans.

Group stage conquered. On to the next round. Thank you all for your support. We stay focused. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #TeamNigeria pic.twitter.com/hqnJFu9N9I — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) January 19, 2022