Twitter Nigeria In A Football Frenzy As The Super Eagles Proceed

 Nigeria Twitter is buzzing with anticipation, as the Super Eagles progressed into the knock-out stages of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Qualification from Group D was assured after making light work of the group stage, dispatching  Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau with three decisive, back-to-back triumphs.

The excitement is reaching fever pitch on Twitter as fans responded to a Tweet from the Super Eagles thanking fans for their support, ahead of the must-win knock-out against Tunisia on Sunday. National pride surged on the platform again as team coach Austin Eguavoen Tweeted his own personal message of gratitude to the fans.

