We Will Give Our All Against Super Eagles

Tunisia midfielder Aissa Laidouni insists the Carthage Eagles will give their best against the Super Eagles on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The North Africans barely scrapped through the group stage after picking three points from from three games.

Mondher Kebaier’s men will face their biggest test in the competition when they confront the Super Eagles in a second round clash at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Sunday.

The squad is also depleted with 11 players already ruled out of the encounter after testing positive to COVID-19.

Despite the obstacles, Laidouni is confident they can scale through hurdle and secure a place in the quarter-final.

“Our journey to the knockout stage has not been easy because of COVID-19. Each time we do our test, we are under pressure,” Laidouni told the media.

“We are not scared of any team. We will continue fighting and do that till the end.”



By Adeboye Amosu…