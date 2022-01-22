‘We’re Playing Against A Good Side’ -Simon Ready For Tough Test Against Tunisia

Moses Simon is looking forward to Sunday’s second round clash against Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The two sides will clash at the Roumde Adija Stadium.Garoua.

The Super Eagles have been the best team in the competition so far, winning all of their three group games with six goals scored and one conceded.

Tunisia barely reached the Round of 16 from Group F as one of the third best losers, with one win and two defeats from three games.

“We are looking forward to it, but it will be great one for the team. We are going to be playing against a good side,” Simon told the NFF media.

Simon also reflected on his performance in the competition.

“It has been great, the most important thing for me is the winning the three group games,”he added.

I’m not surprised with my performance, I came here prepared. It’s something I used to do in my club.”

