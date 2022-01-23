12 Tunisian Players To Miss Super Eagles Clash After Testing Positive For Covid-19

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will be without 11 players when they take on Nigeria in their second round clash at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The players tested positive to Covid-19 and have been ruled out of the encounter.

Head coach Mondher Kebaier will also miss the game after contracting the virus.

Captain Wahbi Khazri, Anis Ben Slimane, Ali Maaloul and Dylan Bronn are among the players who tested positive to the virus.

The other players are; Aissa Laidouni, Ghaylène Chaalali, Ellyes Skhiri , Mohamed Romdhane, Ben Hmida, Aymen Dahmen Yoann Touzgha and Issam Jebali.

First choice goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha is suspended for the game.

Sunday’s encounter will take place at the Roumde Adjia Sadium, Garoua.

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

