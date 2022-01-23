AFCON 2021: Burkina Faso Seal Q/final Spot After Dramatic Penalty Shootout Win Against Gabon 

Burkina Faso held off a gallant rearguard action from 10-man Gabon to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals with a 7-6 victory on penalties after a 1-1 draw in their last-16 tie in Limbe on Sunday.

Ismahila Ouedraogo netted the decisive kick to ensure they are the first side into the last eight after an incident-packed and energy sapping clash.

After Burkina Faso skipper Bertrand Traore scored early, 10-man Gabon took the match into extra time following a dramatic last-minute equaliser.

But in the end the Burkinabe held their nerve in a dramatic shootout to advance.

They will take on the winner of Sunday’s last-16 tie between Nigeria and Tunisia.

