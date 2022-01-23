Amokachi Warns Eagles To Be Wary Of Unpredictable Tunisia

Former Nigeria international Daniel Amokachi has warned the Super Eagles to be ready to face an unpredictable Tunisian side in today’s AFCON 2021 round of 16 fixture.

The Eagles go into Sunday’s game as favourites, following their impressive group stage performance.

They defeated Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau to finish top in Group D.

For Tunisia, they had to qualify for the knockout phase as one of the best third-placed team.

And despite their not too impressive display in the group stage, Amokachi, in a video published on Twitter by BBC sports journalist Mimi Fawaz, warned the Eagles not to underrate the Tunisians.

“We know the game will be tricky, Tunisia is like a British weather, today they are bad tomorrow they are flying. But we hope the Eagles get the win.“

