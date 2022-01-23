Blame Okoye For Eagles Defeat Against Tunisia –Aghahowa

Former Nigerian forward, Julius Aghahowa has blamed Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye for the team’s 1-0 loss against Tunisia in the round of 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The game was won up just 63 seconds into the second-half when Youssef Msakni was given all the time and space he could ask for as he took aim from 25 yards.

His bouncing, dipping shot caught Okoye off guard and his weak parry was unable to prevent the ball from nestling in the corner of the net.

Reacting to the defeat, Aghahowa, who was a guest analysis on AIT AFCON Coverage, said that he was disappointed with Okoye’s poor judgement of the ball.

“Okoye should have saved that ball because he saw the ball coming towards his direction,” the former Shakhtar Donetsk striker said.

“I am really disappointed and feel he should have done better. This was a game we don’t deserve to lose at all. But it has happened and we have to accept our fate.”

