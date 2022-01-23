Buhari Charges Super Eagles To Maintain Winning Momentum

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has charged the Super Eagles to maintain their winning momentum when they face Tunisia tonight in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Speaking with the team on Sunday morning from the Presidential Villa in Abuja via Zoom with the Minister of Youth and Sports beside him , President Buhari thanked the players and their coaches for doing the nation proud.

His words: “I want to thank you for what you have done for the nation so far. You have to keep winning. Nigerians are proud of you.

“You have demonstrated…