Chelsea Defeat Tottenham Hotspur To Keep Title Hopes Alive

Chelsea gave their Premier League title hopes a boost after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in Sunday.

Chelsea still in third place on 47 points, are 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United on Saturday.

Two second-half goals, including a brilliant strike from Hakim Ziyech, helped Chelsea beat Spurs for the third time in three weeks.

After a goalless first half, Ziyech scored within two minutes of the restart, superbly curling the ball into the top corner from 20 yards after a fine run from Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea doubled their lead eight minutes later when defender Thiago Silva headed in from Mason Mount’s excellent free-kick delivery.

In the first half, Tottenham thought they had taken the lead as Harry Kane slotted the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the goal was ruled out as he was adjudged to have pushed Silva to the ground.

The victory comes after Chelsea won both legs of their Carabao Cup…