Eguavoen: We Will Go All Out For Win Against Tunisia

Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen claimed his side will go all out for a win in their second round clash against Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Eguavoen’s charges will lock horns with the Carthage Eagles on Sunday (today) at the Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua.

It will be the sixth meeting between both countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles have enjoyed a perfect start to the competition winning all their group games.

Eguavoen has called on his players to approach the game with same mentality and determination.

“We topped our group with maximum points, but this is a totally different story, and the players and technical staff know this well,”the former defender told the media.

“We are not done with what we had in the group. We will work together for the coming steps. We plan to go as far as possible. Being…