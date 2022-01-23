EPL: Buendia’s Solitary Goal Enough To Earn Aston Villa Victory Over Everton

Emi Buendia’s first-half header put a dampener on Everton’s first game under Duncan Ferguson, although Aston Villa’s 1-0 win was marred when two of their players were hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd.

Buendia met former Everton defender Lucas Digne’s corner with a late run to the near post, from which his glancing header looped over a helpless Jordan Pickford into the far corner for the only goal of a combative game with passions running high – and nine yellow cards shown – at Goodison Park.

Those passions spilled over as the Villa players celebrated the goal on the stroke of half-time, with Digne and Matty Cash both knocked to the floor by a full bottle thrown from the home support.

Everton had shown they were up for the battle but failed to register a shot of any kind in the opening period, before improving again after half-time.

Ben Godfrey’s header from a corner was cleared off the line, while Yerry Mina and Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed excellent chances to…