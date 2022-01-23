Fabulous Prizes At 1xBet Through The Total Energies AFCON Promotion

The 2021 AFCON is just around the corner so 1xBet launches an exciting promotion to help you make the most of it. The Total Energies AFCON promo comes with a total prize pool of $16,500 and thousands of bonus points that can be won if you take part. The campaign starts on January 9 and is valid until February 6, 2022.

How to Participate

First of all, you’ll need to register a 1xBet account if you don’t have one already. Next, visit the promo page and confirm your participation by clicking the “Take Part” button. After that, just place bets on CAN fixtures with a minimum stake of $2.

Related: How To Play 1xBet: Registration, Login And Super Betting Tips

For each bet, you’ll receive tickets that automatically sign you up for the final draw on February 7, 2022. For example, a $2 bet will give you one ticket, a $5 bet means five tickets, and a $7 bet brings 10 tickets.

By taking part in the 1xBet Total Energies AFCON, you get a chance to win one of the fabulous prizes…