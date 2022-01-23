Ibrahimovic Advises Mbappe To Join Real Madrid

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits he’s offered transfer advice to PSG ace Kylian Mbappe.

It isn’t a particularly open auction for Mbappe, with the player having always wanted to represent Los Blancos, but PSG will be left embarrassed if they lose their star player for nothing.

“Only Kylian can answer this question, it depends on what he wants and what he thinks,” Zlatan explained to L’Equipe when asked about Mbappe’s future.

“It is true that one day he asked me and I replied, ‘If I were you, I would go to Real Madrid.’

“I had the opportunity to play for different teams in different countries, that’s how I learned and grew up. Playing at home your entire career is easy.”

