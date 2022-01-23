Jebali, Bronn Recover From Coronavirus Ahead Nigeria Vs Tunisia

Carthage Eagles of Tunisia duo Issam Jebali (striker) and Dylan Bronn (defender) have recovered from coronavirus and should be in action against Nigeria in Sunday’s AFCON 2021 round of 16 fixture.

Jebali and Bronn were among 12 Tunisian players who tested positive for COVID-19.

But according to beIN SPORTS, the duo have recovered and should be with their teammates in Garoua for the knockout game.

Also Read: Legendary Nigerian Players In The Premier League

However, beIN SPORTS reported that another Carthage Eagles player Ali Al-Abedy is the latest to test positive for the virus.

Others who are also down with the virus are captain Wahbi Khazri, Anis Ben Slimane, Ali Maaloul, Aissa Laidouni, Ghaylène Chaalali, Ellyes Skhiri , Mohamed Romdhane, Ben Hmida, Aymen Dahmen Yoann Touzgha.

Head coach Mondher Kebaier also tested positive and will also miss the game against the Super Eagles.

Sunday’s game will be the sixth meeting between Nigeria and Tunisia at the AFCON with the…