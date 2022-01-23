Kano Pillars Edge MFM In NPFL League Fixture

It is not the best of campaigns for MFM after they lost 1-0 away to Kano Pillars, in the NPFL on Sunday.

It is now three consecutive defeats for the Lagos-based team, who have recorded just one win in their last five league games.

Yusuf Maigoro’s strike with five minutes left in the first half, was enough to seal victory for Pillars.

The defeat to Pillars leaves MFM rooted bottom in the 20-team league standing.

In Bauchi, Plateau United missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Remo Stars following their 2-1 loss to Wikki Tourists.

A win for Plateau – currently on 12 points – would have seen them cut Remo’s lead to just two points.

And in other results, Lobi pipped Enyimba 1-0, Sunshine Stars held Akwa United to a 0-0 draw away, Abia Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Dakkada and Nasarawa edged Katsina United 1-0.

On Monday, Gombe will host Niger Tornadoes and Rivers will entertain Heartland.

And on Wednesday, Kwara United will be guests to Shooting Stars…



Source: Complete Sports

