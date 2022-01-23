Liverpool Overcome Palace As Burnley Force Arsenal To A Stalemate At The Emirates

Liverpool survived a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to pick up a much-needed three points at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool started the game brightly as they took the lead early on. Virgil van Dijk found the net as he headed home Andy Robertson’s corner.

The visitors deservedly doubled their lead around the half-hour mark through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Crystal Palace ended the opening half well and they caused Liverpool a lot of problems in the second half.

Odsonne Edouard made it 2-1 in the 55th minute and they pushed for an equaliser. Alisson performed brilliantly as he helped his side keep Crystal Palace at bay.

Fabinho scored Liverpool’s third from the penalty spot in the final ten minutes. It ended 3-1 and this result reduces their gap on leaders Man City to nine points.

In the other game, Arsenal missed out on the chance to break into the Premier League’s top four as they were held to a draw by Burnley on Sunday.

The Gunners dominated possession at Emirates…