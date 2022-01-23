Mourinho Demands More Goals From Abraham

Roma coach Jose Mourinho wants to help Tammy Abraham reach his potential.

The former Chelsea striker has impressed in his first season with Roma.

“Where can we go with him and he with us. He’s not doing badly for a first season of change in footballing culture,” said Mourinho.

“The numbers are there and they are numbers without penalties. They are numbers with lots of woodwork hits that could have been turned into more goals.

“I expect more, room to improve and not only in terms of numbers, but also in terms of quality and in the area of the game where he was not so good.

“If he plays every game and works as he is doing, at the age of 24-25, I expect more.”

