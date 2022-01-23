Ndidi: Super Eagles Battle Ready For Tunisia

Wilfred Ndidi says the Super Eagles are battle ready for Sunday’s second round clash against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will look to continue their impressive run in the competition when they face the North Africans at the Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua.

“We are here to compete and win games. There is no difference between this game and the other games we have played here. Ndidi told a press conference on Saturday.

“It’s going to be the same approach and mentality. We will keep going.”

The West Africans came third at the 2019 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and are looking to win the title this around.

With a squad full of players who were part of the squad in 2019, the former KRC Genk of Belgium star explained the change in team’s approach.

“It’s the same team, but different philosophy.Our…