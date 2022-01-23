Super Eagles Battle Perennial Rivals Ghana For 2022 World Cup Spot

Nigeria will battle with battle eternal rivals Ghana for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Completesports.com reports.

The draw was conducted in Douala, Cameroon on Saturday afternoon.

The first leg will take place in Accra, while the reverse fixture is billed to hold in Nigeria.

It will be played between March 23 and 29, 2022.

In the other contests, Cameroon will battle African champions Algeria for a place in the mundial.

Senegal will keep a date with Egypt in a clash that will see Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah go head to head.

Mali will confront Tunisia, while the Democratic Republic of Congo will tackle the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

By Adeboye Amosu

