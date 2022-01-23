Super Eagles Must Bury Every Goal Chances Against Tunisia –Akpoborie Warns

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has called on the Super Eagles players to be clinical in front of goal against Tunisia in today’s Round of 16 of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Akpoborie made this assertion on the backdrop of the team’s inability to convert some of the goal scoring chances they had in the group stages.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg striker warned the duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Umar Sadiq to make use of every goal scoring opportunity that comes their way if the team must progress to the next round of the tournament.

“I am really impressed with the performance of the Super Eagles at going ACON tournament, however, I am really worried with the way our strikers are wasting goal scoring opportunities,” Jonathan, a former member of the Golden Eaglets that won the FIFA U-16 Championship in 1985 told Completesports.com.

“We have gotten to a stage where few goal scoring opportunity that are converted may count for…