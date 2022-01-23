Why Eagles Are Favourite To Win AFCON 2021 Trophy –Rohr

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has tipped Nigeria to emerged champions of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Rohr, who was Nigeria manager for five years before he was sacked a month to the tournament, told Ouest France in an interview that Nigeria showed their quality in the group stage and have the most complete squad in the competition.

”Nigeria did not surprise me, “Rohr told Ouest France.

“It is for me the favourite after the group stage. This is the team with the most legs, the most efficient.

They know each other very well. It makes me happy to see them fulfill the contract even if you have to be wary of direct elimination matches, it’s completely different.”

“The team must be careful not to take the easy way out. I think they can handle the pressure. It’s still a young team but it has maturity. Some have made the World Cup in Russia.”

