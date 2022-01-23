Why I Want Super Eagles To Beat Tunisia

Hawks of Togo legend Emmanuel Adebayor has explained why he wants the Super Eagles to defeat Tunisia in today’s AFCON 2021 round of 16 tie.

The Eagles will continue their quest for a fourth AFCON title when they face the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

They three-time AFCON winners go into the tie as favourites after winning all their group games.

For Tunisia, they won one and lost two of their preliminary stage fixtures and had to qualify for the knockout round as one of the best third-placed teams.

And in a video published on the Twitter handle of popular BBC sports journalist, Mimi Fawaz, the former Arsenal and Real Madrid star explained:“We are all behind you guys and you know why because originally my parents are from Nigeria and I’m a Nigerian so you guys have to win for me. If you don’t want to win for yourself it’s your problem but do it for me.

“Let’s go guys, Super Eagles lets do it.”

