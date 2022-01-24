AC Milan Can’t Afford Vlahovic’s Cost

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini concedes they’d like to buy this month.

However, he says their budget won’t stretch to what they need.

Maldini explained: “We certainly don’t have the funds required for a Vlahovic-style signing in January, but also someone less expensive.

“It’s true at times we are missing something, but we played the game with Spezia not perfectly, yet good enough to win. We’d be up there fighting with Inter.

“We are up there anyway and I believe we’ve got a deep enough squad to challenge even without reinforcements. That is the idea of the sporting area of the club, regardless of the financial plans.

“(Alessio) Romagnoli and Calabria are back, so the emergency situation is calming down and more should be back soon. Signing a player who needs time to settle, hasn’t played regularly for his club and taking space away from perfectly good players who have done well here, that’s something you need to focus on. If it’s for the next seven…