AFCON 2021: ‘How We Neutralized Simon, Chukwueze’  -Tunisia Coach 

Tunisia’s coach Mondher Kebaier has explained how his team was able to neutralize the threats of Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze, in Sunday’s AFCON 2021 round of 16 game.

A second half strike for stand-in skipper Youssef Msakni was enough to seal qualification into the last eight for Tunisia.

The Eagles were unable to create any shot on target with wingers Simon and Chukwueze rendered ineffective in the game.

Simon in particular had been one of the stars of the tournament following his impressive performance in the group stage.

And reacting to his team’s win, Kebaier explained how the Eagles’ wingers were taken care of.

He also touched on another aspect of the Eagles game which they took advantage of.

“Today we came up with tactics to put pressure on the Nigerian wingers because they are very dangerous. And we also know they have difficulties when they lose the ball,” he said in his post-match…