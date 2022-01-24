AFCON 2021:’ Super Eagles Were Overconfident Against Tunisia’  -Chukwu Ndukwe 

Former Nigeria international Chukwu Ndukwe has blamed the Super Eagles ouster at this year’s AFCON to overconfidence against Tunisia.

Despite going into Sunday’s round of 16 clash against the Carthage Eagles, the Eagles were knocked out courtesy of a second half goal by Youssef Msakni.

Things went from bad to worse for the Eagles as Alex Iwobi, who was brought on in the second half, was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

And reflecting on the game Ndukwe, a member of the Eagles squad that finished runners-up at the AFCON 2000, said Austine Eguavoen’s side believed they could easily beat Tunisia.

“The Tunisians prepared very well for the Eagles and when they saw that they can score they took the opportunity. And one thing about the north Africans once they score you first is is always difficult to get back into the game.

“They counter attacked well and thoroughout the match the Eagles did not get any shot on target and I think they played with too much confidence…