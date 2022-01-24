Aribo: We Did Our Best Against Tunisia

Joe Aribo believes the Super Eagles gave their best against Tunisia following their exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles were favourites going into the game, but suffered a 1-0 defeat against the North Africans.

Yousef Mskani netted the winning goal for the Carthage Eagles two minutes after the break.

The Super Eagles fought hard to find an equaliser in the game with no success.

“We gave our best in the game, but unfortunately it wasn’t good enough to guarantee us victory,”Aribo said after the game.

” We didn’t really play well in the first half and we started playing after their goal. The red card also make things so difficult for us.

“We came out with the determination to win the game and didn’t underrate them. You know in football, these things happes and it’s unfortunate we are out of the…