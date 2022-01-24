Balogun Reacts To Eagles’ Loss ‘An Extremely Bitter Defeat’  

Leon Balogun has expressed his disappointment following the Super Eagles’ elimination from the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

A second half goal from Youssef Msakni sealed a 1-0 win against the Eagles who went into the game as favourites.

The Eagles had to play most part of the second half with 10 men after Alex Iwobi was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Reacting to the painful defeat Balogun, who missed the tournament due to injury, praised the Eagles for their impressive performance.

The Rangers defender also called on Nigerians to desist from insulting the players.

“An extremely bitter defeat ends our title aspirations for #AFCON2021. That doesn’t change the fact that they’ve been a joy to watch,” he wrote on Twitter.

“So please, don’t let negativity and bashing of players take over. Instead keep supporting them like you did before today! 🦅🇳🇬”

Balogun should be back in action for the…