Comoros Narrowly Lose To Hosts Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon

Comoros’ fairytale run at the AFCON 2021 was ended after they lost 2-1 to hosts Cameroon, in Monday’s round of 16 clash.

It was not the best of starts for Comoros as Jimmy Abdou was sent off after seven minutes for a bad tackle following consultation with VAR.

Comoros, ranked 132 in the world, were without the injured Salim Ben Boina while fellow goalkeepers Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseini had both tested positive for Covid-19.

Ajaccio’s 5ft 8in left-back Chaker Alhadhur took over in goal for a Comoros side who had also lost several outfield players and coach Amir Abdou to coronavirus.

Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar scored in either halves but there were concerns for Cameroon as Youssouf M’Changama thundered home a 30-yard free-kick nine minutes from time.

But Cameroon held on to seal passage into the quarter-finals where they will face another debutant Gambia.

