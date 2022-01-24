Debutant Gambia Stun Guinea, Advance Into Quarter-finals 

Gambia caused a huge upset at the last-16 stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations by stunning Guinea 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

The Scorpions are making their debut in the tournament and were the lowest-ranked FIFA team going into the competition, sitting down in 150th in the world.

They had already caused a stir by qualifying from a group Mauritiana, Mali and Tunisia, but were the heavy underdogs going into the clash against Guinea.

However, they once again upset the odds in Cameroon thanks to a 71st minute Musa Barrow goal.

Gambia winger Yusupha Nije was shown a red card on 87 minutes, but Guinea had a man sent off themselves when Ibrahima Conte was given his marching orders in added time.

They now join Tunisia and Burkina Faso as the teams who have qualified for the last eight.

And in the end Gambia managed to hold on, leading to wild scenes of celebration.

