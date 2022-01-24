Eagles To Get N1m Per Goal, A Plot Of Land Each As AFCON Champions From Revolution Plus Properties

Group Managing Director of Revolution Plus Properties, Bamidele Onalaja, has promise the Super Eagles N1million per goal all through the knockout stages of the ongoing AFCON 2021.

Onalaja disclosed this in a video call Eagles’ captain Ahmed Musa, ahead of their round of 16 game with Tunisia.

He also promise a plot of land for each player and the coaching crew if they win the this year’s AFCON.

Recall Onalaja redeemed the N1million per goal pledge he made during the 2022 World Cup qualification second round matches against Liberia and Cape Verde, where the Eagles scored four goals in both matches. Musa confirmed the receipt of N4million.

“By the grace of God I will join you guys if you get to the semi-finals and we are lifting the cup together,” he said.

“I just say let me make you guys happy, remember I promised you during the World Cup qualifiers, so for every goal you guys score during the knockout stage Revolution Plus Property will pay you guys a million naira…



Source: Complete Sports

