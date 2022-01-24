Eguavoen Blames Poor Officiating For Super Eagles Defeat To Tunisia

Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen says poor officiating by centre-referee Maguette Ndiaye contributed to his side’s defeat to Tunisia on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles were eliminated from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-0 defeat to the Carthage Eagles in their second round clash.

Eguavoen’s side were reduced to 10-men in the second half after substitute Alex Iwobi was sent off for a poor tackle.

“Iwobi’s red card, I don’t think it was,” Eguavoen said during his interaction with the media after the game.

“It was the first foul, and it wasn’t intentional, but we have to look at the VAR later and see.”

“However, first offence, I don’t think it was a red card. It was not a dangerous play.

“The boys fought hard, the officiating wasn’t fair.”

The Super Eagles will now shift their attention to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against eternal rivals Ghana following their exit from the competition…