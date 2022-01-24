Eguavoen Steps Down As Super Eagles Coach

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen quit the post following the team’s exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The former defender was appointed interim head coach of the team following the sacking of Gernot Rohr on the eve of the competition.

There were clamour for Eguavoen to get the job on a permanent basis following the Super Eagles impressive start in Cameroon.

The three-time champions however crashed out of the 2021 AFCON finals on Sunday going down to a 1-0 defeat against Tunisia.

“I’m the technical director of the NFF. I will go back to my job and allow the authorities to decide (who the next Super Eagles coach will be),” Eguavoen told the media after the media.

It remain to be seen whether the NFF will stick with Eguavoen or cement the appointment of Portuguese Jose Peseiro.

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

