Eguavoen’s Failure To Change Tactics Behind Eagles Loss To Tunisia –Peterside

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Idah Peterside says the inability of the interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austine Eguavoen to change tactics contributed to the team’s elimination from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Recall that Tunisia shocked the Super Eagles to set up an AFCON last-eight showdown after Youssef Msakni scored two minutes into the second half to give the previously unimpressive North Africans a second-round triumph over 10-man Nigeria.

Nigerians’ hopes of equalising were dealt a huge blow midway through the second half when Alex Iwobi, initially yellow-carded for a stamp on Msakni, was sent off after the referee checked the VAR monitor.

However, Peterside, who spoke on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast programme Sunrise Daily, listed some of such irregularities to include lack of planning, failure to switch tactics, and unnecessary promises for the players, among others.

“We should have won that game,” he…