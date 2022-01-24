Moffi Scores First Goal In Four Months As Lorient Lose At Nantes

By
Headliners
-
1


Terem Moffi ended his goal drought but it was not enough as struggling Lorient lost 4-2 away to Nantes in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

It was Moffi’s first goal since September 2021, when he scored in a 2-1 home win against Lille.

1xBit

He has now scored three goals in 21 league appearances for Lorient this season.

Also Read: Osimhen Helps Napoli Beat Salernitana, Close Gap On Leaders Inter Milan

AFCON 2022 Zabira

In Sunday’s game, he scored in the 56th minute to make it 2-1 after Nantes had raced to a 2-0 lead.

The defeat means Lorient are winless in their last 16 games and are in 19th place on 17 points in the league table.

tiktok_afcon2022_completesports

Moffi was not considered for selection by the Super Eagles coaching crew for this year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR