Moffi Scores First Goal In Four Months As Lorient Lose At Nantes

Terem Moffi ended his goal drought but it was not enough as struggling Lorient lost 4-2 away to Nantes in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

It was Moffi’s first goal since September 2021, when he scored in a 2-1 home win against Lille.

He has now scored three goals in 21 league appearances for Lorient this season.

In Sunday’s game, he scored in the 56th minute to make it 2-1 after Nantes had raced to a 2-0 lead.

The defeat means Lorient are winless in their last 16 games and are in 19th place on 17 points in the league table.

Moffi was not considered for selection by the Super Eagles coaching crew for this year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

