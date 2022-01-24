Naira Marley Sad Over Eagles’ Ouster From AFCON 2021

Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola who is known as Naira Marley has reacted to Nigeria’s exit from the ongoing 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were eliminated by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a crucial encounter where they were beaten by a goal to nil.

Many people have shared their thoughts about defeat and elimination and this includes Naira Marley.

Reacting to the defeat, the musician revealed why he hates watching football and he did so on his verified social media platform, Twitter.

The post he made reads;

“This is why I don’t watch football anymore because of nigeria and fucking arsenal. Kmft”

