Okoye, Awoniyi, Chukwueze, Aribo Return For Tunisia Clash

Super Eagles head coach Austine Eguavoen has named his starting line-up for today’s second round clash against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.

Maduka Okoye is back in goal after sitting out the 2-0 win against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday.

Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Zaidu Sanusi are in back in the defence.

Only Troost-Ekong featured against Guinea-Bissau.

In midfield,. Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Kelechi Iheanacho will continue their partnership.

Union Berlin forward Taiwo Awoniyi will lead the attack, while Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze will operate from the wings.

Super Eagles Line-up Vs Tunisia

Okoye

Aina, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Sanusi

Ndidi, Aribo, Iheanacho

Simon, Awoniyi, Chukwueze

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

