Okoye, Awoniyi, Chukwueze, Aribo Return For Tunisia Clash –

By
Headliners
-
1


Super Eagles head coach Austine Eguavoen has named his starting line-up for today’s second round clash against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.

Maduka Okoye is back in goal after sitting out the 2-0 win against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday.

1xBit

Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Zaidu Sanusi are in back in the defence.

Read Also: Eguavoen: We Will Go All Out For Win Against Tunisia

AFCON 2022 Zabira

Only Troost-Ekong featured against Guinea-Bissau.

In midfield,. Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Kelechi Iheanacho will continue their partnership.

tiktok_afcon2022_completesports

Union Berlin forward Taiwo Awoniyi will lead the attack, while Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze will operate from the wings.

Super Eagles Line-up Vs Tunisia

Okoye

Aina, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Sanusi

Ndidi, Aribo, Iheanacho

Simon, Awoniyi, Chukwueze

By Adeboye Amosu in Garoua

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR