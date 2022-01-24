Pinnick Hails Super Eagles’ Endeavour After AFCON Exit

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick has commended the efforts of the Super Eagles despite a 0-1 loss to Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match in Garoua.

“We are proud of the efforts of the players. They gave their all and tried very hard to win even when they had numerical disadvantage. It was just not our day,”Pinnick stated.

“I want to thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for his love, support and encouragement to the team while they were in the championship. I also praise the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare for his interest and attention in the progress of the team. Losing at this stage is painful but we take solace in the great spirit with which the team approached its four matches in Cameroon, out of which it won three.

“The focus and attention will now shift to the FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off against…