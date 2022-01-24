Rashford Fighting His Way Back At Man United

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick says there is a way back into the starting line-up for Marcus Rashford.

The England winger has been relegated to super-sub duties in recent games.

Rashford came on to score in recent wins over Brentford and West Ham United in the Premier League.

“We have a lot of wingers, we have a lot of outstanding players in that position,”said the interim manager in his press conference.

“Jadon (Sancho) was not available today but we have a lot of players for those two positions (striker and winger) and Marcus is one of them.

“Right now, yes, he has scored twice in consecutive games when he came from the bench but, of course, his ambition is to play regularly from the start again.

“It is up to him. If he continually plays on a high level and keeps scoring goals, of course this is the best way to get back into the team and play from the beginning.”

“He is one of the top strikers in England. He is an English international who regular…