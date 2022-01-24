Super Eagles’ Ratings In 1-0 Defeat To Tunisia: Sadiq outstanding

The Super Eagles crashed out of 2021 AFCON after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in an AFCON 2021 Round of 16 match at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Sunday, January 23 2022.

In this piece, Completesports.com rates the performances of the players Austine Eguavoen featured in the match, on the scale of 1 to 10..

Maduka Okoye (5)

Misjudged the flight of the ball from Yousseff Msakni which flew past him. Other than than that shot that couldn’t stop and another he stretched with fine reflex to save in later in the second half, Maduka Okoye didn’t do much in the game.

Ola Aina (5)

Ola Aina failed to deal with a long pass which started the build up to the Tunisian goal against the Super Eagles.

Did not do enough going forward to support the attack just like he did in previous games.

William Troost-Ekong (5)

Troost-Ekong should take part of the blame for Tunisia’s goal as the scorer, Youssef Msakni, was allowed all the time and space to shoot.

