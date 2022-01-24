Tunisia Outsmarted Eagles Tactically –Okocha

Former Nigerian midfielder, Austine Okocha believes the Tunisians outsmarted the Super Eagles tactically in Sunday’s round of 16 game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Nigeria crashed out of the tournament after losing 1-0 to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

However, Okocha, who described the result as disappointing, added that it was a life lesson to football lovers.

Speaking on Super Sports after the game, Okocha said, “It’s a disappointing night for us, but we have to say congratulations to Tunisia. Well deserved victory. I think they outsmarted us tonight tactically.

“They came with a good game plan and they executed it. And you know, it’s a lesson to every football lover. Football is always the winner…a game has to be played first.

“We didn’t do enough to win this match and we were taught a life lesson today. So, we just have to pick ourselves up, find positives and build from there.”

